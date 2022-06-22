Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,884,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

