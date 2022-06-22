Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

SBUX opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

