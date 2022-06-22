Sound Income Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $480.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.87. The company has a market cap of $450.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,956,925. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

