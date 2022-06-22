Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.87. The stock has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

