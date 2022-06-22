Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.43.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 2,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.90, for a total transaction of $1,845,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $15,319,478 in the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $587.67 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $523.29 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $648.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

