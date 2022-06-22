Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 176 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,536,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.28. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.99 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

