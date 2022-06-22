Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 1,722.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 847.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.10) to GBX 3,800 ($46.55) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.45) to GBX 4,400 ($53.90) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,100.00.

British American Tobacco Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.