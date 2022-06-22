Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 44,998 Shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,998 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 96.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 121,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF alerts:

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.