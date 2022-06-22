Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 602.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

