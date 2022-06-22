Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 608.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,716,000 after acquiring an additional 257,263 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,956,000.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

