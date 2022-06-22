Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 32.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 258,377 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,143,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after purchasing an additional 293,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,975 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 124.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

