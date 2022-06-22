AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,868,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,451 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $143.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average of $146.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.