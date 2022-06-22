Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $138,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $147.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.83.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

