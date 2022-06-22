Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 433.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $1,158,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 93.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 98,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.