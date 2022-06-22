Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 817 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

