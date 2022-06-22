Arden Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 225,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after acquiring an additional 63,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

In related news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $102.14 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

