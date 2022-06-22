NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,811 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 135,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $863,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $156.10 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.99%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

