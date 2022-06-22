Arden Trust Co Decreases Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,098,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,057,000 after acquiring an additional 466,683 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,540,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,737,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $24,271,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.94 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

