Diversified Trust Co Has $701,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

Shares of ZTS opened at $162.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

