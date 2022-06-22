Arden Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,204 shares of company stock valued at $7,688,056. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

