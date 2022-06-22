8,469 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 942,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,822 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 31,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Baker Hughes by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 288,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 218.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.32.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,243,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,138,781 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.