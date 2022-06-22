Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $92,000 Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

TTEK opened at $122.68 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.88 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.59.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

