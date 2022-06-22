Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 169.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 175 ($2.14) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

