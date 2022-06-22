Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 486,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pentair by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 988,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,157,000 after buying an additional 93,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

