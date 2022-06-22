Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 512,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170,086 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

