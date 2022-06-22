Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $109,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

