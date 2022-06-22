Arden Trust Co Increases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG stock opened at $132.73 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.