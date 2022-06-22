Arden Trust Co Acquires Shares of 9,580 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,672,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,008,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 553,325 shares of company stock worth $16,049,162 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.44.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

