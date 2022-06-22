Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 240 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 224.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

