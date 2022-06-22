Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Globus Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.