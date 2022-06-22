Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys 2,855 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,462 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 11.6% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 29,912 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 88,151 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $253.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.40. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

