Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 440.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,912 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $150,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,304 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after acquiring an additional 412,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after buying an additional 407,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $119.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $140.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.06.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

