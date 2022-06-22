Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,015 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.7% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Shares of MSFT opened at $253.74 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.18 and its 200-day moving average is $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.