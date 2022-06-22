Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 772 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Celanese by 13.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,876,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $124.10 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.25 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

Celanese Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

