Diversified Trust Co Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 162.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,950.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $89,065.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,974 shares of company stock worth $3,140,954. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNTH stock opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

