New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,400 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,145,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,348,000 after purchasing an additional 148,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,084,000 after purchasing an additional 128,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 235,251 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $267,490,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in International Paper by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

