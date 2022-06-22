Diversified Trust Co Acquires 179 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after purchasing an additional 377,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123,258 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $208.50 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.18 and a 200 day moving average of $224.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

