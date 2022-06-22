McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Sells 736 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.1% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

AAPL opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

