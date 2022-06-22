SAM Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SAM Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of SAM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average of $162.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

