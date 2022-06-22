M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,068 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,068 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 7.9% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

AAPL opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.80 and its 200-day moving average is $162.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

