New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,800 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $7,059,640.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,808 shares of company stock worth $11,826,491 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.56. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

