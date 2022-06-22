Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after buying an additional 311,179 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 49,618 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,334,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.11. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $112.24.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $340.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Several research firms have commented on UMBF. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

