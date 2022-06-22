Diversified Trust Co Sells 60,675 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,675 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 158,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter worth $4,045,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 90,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSAC. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.909 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.29%.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

