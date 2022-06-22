Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after acquiring an additional 66,242 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 412.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,203,000 after acquiring an additional 88,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.38. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

