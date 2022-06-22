Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.2% during the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 24,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 33.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 197,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,529,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Pariax LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,379,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

