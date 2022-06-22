Arden Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

