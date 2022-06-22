Arden Trust Co Boosts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Insulet were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $204.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.48.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,791,668. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

