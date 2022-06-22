Arden Trust Co Has $508,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.89.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.13. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

