RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CFO Jason A. Field Purchases 650 Shares

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) CFO Jason A. Field bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. RGC Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $26.02.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in RGC Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on RGC Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

