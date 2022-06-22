BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,356,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,365,831 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.39% of Globant worth $1,054,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $884,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,457,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $457,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,429,000 after purchasing an additional 349,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Globant by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,867,000 after buying an additional 60,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,468,000 after buying an additional 41,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOB opened at $178.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.81. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.75.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

